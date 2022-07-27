Devenski had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Devenski missed the first couple months of the year while finishing his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and he'll join the Diamondbacks after making six appearances with Triple-A Reno. The right-hander allowed six earned runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings for Reno.
