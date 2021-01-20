Devenski (elbow) agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Diamondbacks, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, Devenski will be joining Arizona on a minor-league deal that is worth $1 million at the MLB level and includes up to $350,000 in roster bonuses for games pitched and games finished.

Devenski will be moving on to a new organization after making 225 appearances with the Astros across the past five seasons and posting a 3.35 ERA and 9.7 K/9. Though the 30-year-old was one of the majors' top middle relievers in 2016 and 2017, his skills have steadily declined in the three years that followed, with Devenski supplying a 4.88 ERA (4.51 xFIP) during that span. He was limited to just four appearances in 2020 before undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery in mid-September, but the right-hander is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training. The Diamondbacks don't presently have a clear top option for saves on the roster, so a healthy Devenski could factor into the late-inning mix if he's able to show some effectiveness early on in 2021.