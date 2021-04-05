Devenski allowed a run on one hit and struck out one to pick up the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over San Diego.

Perceived closer Joakim Soria came on to start the eighth inning and exited early with a calf injury. So what was a murky closer situation prior to Sunday became less clear following the game. It would appear a group of Devenski, Kevin Ginkel, who closed out the eighth inning, and Stefan Crichton could get work in the final third of games.