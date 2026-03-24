Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Gets start in field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's spring game against the Guardians.
Carroll made his first appearance in the field since returning from surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. His previous five Cactus League appearances were as the designated hitter. With no setbacks as a fielder, Carroll will be the Opening Day starter in right field, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He's had just 17 at-bats over six games this spring, far fewer than in previous years, so there could be some lag to start the regular season while he gets his timing down.
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