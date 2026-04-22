Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll started in right field and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.
Carroll was pulled from Sunday's game with lower-back tightness but did not miss any time thanks to Arizona's scheduled day off Monday. That he was back at his normal spot in right field is an indication the issue was not serious one.
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