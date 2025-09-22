Carroll went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double, a stolen base and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Phillies.

Carroll blasted a 428-foot shot off Ranger Suarez in the second inning, marking his 31st homer of the year, while stealing second in the sixth to reach his 30th stolen base, making him the first player in Diamondbacks history to record a 30-30 season. Carroll has been scorching at the plate of late, logging a hit in eight of his last nine games while producing a .985 OPS during that stretch. The 25-year-old outfielder is now up to a .260/.340/.546 slash line with 31 doubles, 17 triples, 83 RBI and 106 runs scored across 624 plate appearances this season and will look to continue producing at an elite level as the Diamondbacks are on the cusp of a playoff berth.