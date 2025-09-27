Carroll is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Both Carroll and Ketel Marte will get a rare day off for Saturday's contest. It'll be the first time since Aug. 15 that Carroll isn't part of the starting nine. Carroll is slashing .259/.343/.541 with 31 home runs and 32 stolen bases in 642 plate appearances this season. Jorge Barrosa will patrol right field.