Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Taking seat Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Both Carroll and Ketel Marte will get a rare day off for Saturday's contest. It'll be the first time since Aug. 15 that Carroll isn't part of the starting nine. Carroll is slashing .259/.343/.541 with 31 home runs and 32 stolen bases in 642 plate appearances this season. Jorge Barrosa will patrol right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Reaches 30-30 milestone•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Verging on 30-30 season•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Supplies three hits, winning run•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Pilfers two bags in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Posts 25th steal•