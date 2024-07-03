Mena has joined the Diamondbacks' taxi squad and appears in line to make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Mena's presence in the clubhouse Tuesday and said that "if that does come up [Wednesday], [Mena] deserves the opportunity," per PHNX Diamondbacks. Mena is a 21-year-old right-hander who was traded to Arizona over the winter. He has spent the entire 2024 season to date with Triple-A Reno, posting a 4.90 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 89:38 K:BB over 82.2 innings spanning 16 starts. A road matchup against the Dodgers represents a tough landing spot, and most will want to wait and see how the youngster fares before considering him for a fantasy roster.