Mena was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
The move back to Triple-A comes after Mena struggled in his big league debut Wednesday night. He allowed four runs in three innings, but all four runs came in the first inning. In a corresponding move, Joe Jacques was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
