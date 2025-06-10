The Diamondbacks transferred Mena (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mena landed on the injured list Saturday due to a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Now that he's on the 60-day IL, he won't be eligible to return to the D-backs' bullpen until early August. His spot on the 40-man roster will be given to Tayler Scott, who was selected from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.