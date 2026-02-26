Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Mena has been shut down from throwing after aggravating his strained right shoulder, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo added that there aren't any plans in place for Mena to undergo surgery to address the issue, and the team will attempt to slowly build him back after a period of rest. The 23-year-old righty has been sidelined since he initially strained his teres major in June, and it's unknown whether his latest setback will force him to begin the regular season on the injured list.