Diamondbacks' Cristian Mena: Yet to throw off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mena (shoulder) has continued his throwing program, but he has yet to throw off a mound, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Mena has been out since early June after suffering a right shoulder strain, and he doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning to action. With less than a month left in the 2025 campaign, the right-hander may be running short on time. Mena will likely have to participate in multiple bullpen sessions and an eventual minor-league rehab assignment before he'd be able to return.
