Mena has been diagnosed with a teres major strain in his right shoulder and is expected to be out for multiple weeks, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Mena felt discomfort in his right shoulder while warming up in the bullpen before his outing against the Reds on Friday, when he yielded one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one inning. Mena was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, and a clearer timeline for his return will be known once he's been given the green light to start a throwing program.