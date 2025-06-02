Mena (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Mena, a starter at Triple-A Reno, was called up Sunday and earned his first MLB win. His length was needed immediately when starter Corbin Burnes (elbow) left the game after 4.2 innings. If Burnes, who will undergo in MRI on Monday, misses any starts, Ryne Nelson is the logical replacement; however, Mena could also be an option. In two relief outings for the Diamondbacks in 2025, Mena has allowed one hit and walked two while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless frames. As a starter at Reno, Mena owns a 4.84 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 16 walks over nine outings (44.2 innings).