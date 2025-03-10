The Diamondbacks optioned Mena to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mena missed much of the 2024 season with a forearm injury, but he was healthy this spring and threw three scoreless innings during Cactus League play. However, the 22-year-old will head back to Reno for now and work to find the strike zone more often.