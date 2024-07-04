Mena did not factor into the decision in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out two.

Mena got off to a brutal start, allowing the first two batters to reach before surrendering back-to-back home runs in the opening frame. The right-hander then hurled two scoreless frames before being relieved by Bryce Jarvis to open the fourth, though the former also issued two walks over that final stretch, in addition to being charged with a balk. It was an uninspiring debut for the 21-year-old, though perhaps Arizona should take it with a grain of salt considering the lineup he was up against in his first major league start.