Varsho went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Varsho tied the game at one run apiece with an RBI-double in Arizona's two-run third inning and later scored the Diamondbacks' fifth run in the seventh. It was the first two-bagger and the second multi-hit game for Varsho, who's creeping above .200 following a slow start. The center fielder is 8-for-32 (.250) over the last eight games and is up to .211 for the season.