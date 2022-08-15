Varshow (jaw) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Varsho was removed from Sunday's game after being struck by a ball on his face, but he will not wind up missing any further action. Varsho has not hit leadoff since June 24, but he will occupy the top spot in the order Monday night and will get the start in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swipes bag, drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swipes seventh bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Day off Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Reaches base three times in loss•