Canzone went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.

Canzone, who registered his first hit in the majors in Tuesday's series opener, belted his first MLB homer in the seventh inning to give Arizona a brief lead. His was the first of back-to-back homers, as Emmanuel Rivera followed up to increase the lead. This was his third start -- all as the designated hitter -- since being called up from Triple-A Reno earlier this month. The Diamondbacks are stacked in the outfield, so it's hard to see how Canzone can get significant plate appearances in the field. He could emerge as the left-handed complement to the righty-swinging Lourdes Gurriel at DH.