Fletcher was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Fletcher will return to the major-league roster after being sent down in late May, batting .328 with two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base over 58 at-bats in 13 games since his demotion. The 24-year-old has compiled a .308/.349/.474 slash line with eight extra-base hits, including two homers, over 78 at-bats in 22 contests with Arizona in 2023. Additionally, Fletcher will face off with his brother David Fletcher and the Angels upon his return to the big leagues Friday.