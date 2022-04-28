The Diamondbacks promoted Jameson from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Jameson quickly course corrected after a rough season debut April 8 against Midland, as he permitted just one run while striking out 20 over his last 17 innings spanning three starts. The string of strong outings will allow Jameson to move up a rung on the minor-league ladder to put him on the doorstep for his MLB debut. The 8-11 Diamondbacks likely don't fancy themselves as contenders, and that fact coupled with Jameson's status as a non-40-man roster player means that he may have to dominate at Reno to earn a call-up to the majors in the second half of the 2022 campaign.