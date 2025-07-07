Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Jameson was pulled off his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week due to a bone fragment chip in his right elbow, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list May 20 due to a lateral right elbow injury, Jameson was cleared to pitch in ACL games in late June but made just two appearances before experiencing tightness in his pitching arm. Fortunately for Jameson, Lovullo relayed that the bone chip in the 28-year-old's elbow isn't expected to require surgery. A timeline for Jameson's return to the mound hasn't been established, however, and given that the righty previously underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023, Arizona will likely tread carefully with his rehab program.