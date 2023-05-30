Jameson allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 relief innings to earn a hold in Monday's 7-5 win over Colorado.

Starter Ryne Nelson put the Diamondbacks in an early 4-0 hole, but Arizona's bats and Jameson's multi-inning relief effort bailed him out. Jameson made his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Reno and figures to work as a multi-inning reliever, who can spot start if need be. He started three games for Arizona earlier this season but was optioned to the minors following a disastrous one-inning outing against the Padres. The right-hander had lost the ability to command his slider and became too predictable, leaning too heavily on his fastball, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. He rediscovered the slider in the minors, and it was the pitch he used the most often Monday (28 times among 59 pitches).