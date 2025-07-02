Jameson underwent an MRI on his right elbow Tuesday after experiencing renewed tightness coming out of his rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson landed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list May 20 due to inflammation in his right elbow, which he previously had surgically repaired in September 2023. After a month of rest and rehab, Jameson was cleared to resumed pitching in games in the ACL last week, but he made just two appearances before suffering a setback. The Diamondbacks haven't revealed the findings of Jameson's recent MRI, but he'll presumably be out of action through at least the All-Star break.