Ray (forearm) started and gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings Wednesday in his return from Double-A Amarillo's 60-day injured list.

After a 2.2-inning tune-up outing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 6, Ray was given the green light to move to Amarillo for this 2024 debut with the affiliate. Ray had been on the shelf all season with a right forearm flexor strain.