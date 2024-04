Double-A Amarillo placed Ray on its 60-day injured list March 22 with an unspecified injury.

Ray will be sidelined until at least late May while he recovers from the injury. The 22-year-old right-hander split time between Amarillo and High-A Hillsboro in 2023, making 25 starts and accruing a 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 138:40 K:BB over 113.1 innings.