The Diamondbacks selected Ray's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Ray reached Triple-A for the first time in 2025 after posting a 3.93 ERA across 10 starts at Double-A Amarillo. However, he took a considerable step back following his promotion and accumulated a 6.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 90 frames (18 starts) at Reno. Now protected from the Rule 5 Draft, the 24-year-old right-hander will most likely remain with the Aces until he demonstrates consistent improvement on the mound.