The Diamondbacks activated Moreno (finger) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Moreno wound up being sidelined for more than two months with a fractured finger, but he's ready to roll after going 8-for-20 with a pair of home runs in six rehab contests with Triple-A Reno. The 25-year-old will resume his role as Arizona's primary catcher.