Moreno is starting behind the plate and batting second Thursday versus Atlanta after being scratched with lower-back tightness Wednesday.
Moreno is set to make his eighth start of the season as the second batter in the order. The catcher was said to be available off the bench Wednesday despite the back issue, but he did not end up seeing any action.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Stays hot in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back this week•