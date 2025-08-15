default-cbs-image
Moreno (finger) started at catcher and went 0-for-3 for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Moreno started the clock on his rehab assignment Thursday, playing five innings behind the plate. He's currently on the 60-day injured list and eligible to return Monday, Aug. 18. Moreno's been out since the middle of June, a significant length of time that could extend his stay on the assignment.

