Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (finger) started at catcher and went 0-for-3 for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Moreno started the clock on his rehab assignment Thursday, playing five innings behind the plate. He's currently on the 60-day injured list and eligible to return Monday, Aug. 18. Moreno's been out since the middle of June, a significant length of time that could extend his stay on the assignment.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Playing in camp games•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: To resume hitting soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Needs additional time to recover•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: CT scan on tap this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Moved to 60-day IL•