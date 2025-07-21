Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: CT scan on tap this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno will undergo a CT scan this week to check the healing of the hairline fracture in his right index finger, MLB.com reports.
If the scan shows that Moreno has made sufficient progress, he could be allowed to begin some baseball activities. Moreno was moved to the 60-day injured list over the weekend, making him ineligible to return to the Diamondbacks' active roster until mid-August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Starts running, receiving pitches•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Diagnosed with hairline fracture•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Lands on IL with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out again with hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with hand soreness•