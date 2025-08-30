Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Enters starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno will start at catcher and bat fifth against the Dodgers on Friday.
James McCann (undisclosed) was scratched from the D-backs' lineup shortly before first pitch Friday, so Moreno -- originally scheduled for a day off -- will step into the lineup to catch for right-hander Zac Gallen. The 25-year-old backstop has produced four multi-hit performances and owns a 1.123 OPS in five games since returning from the injured list Aug. 20.
