Moreno will start at catcher and bat fifth against the Dodgers on Friday.

James McCann (undisclosed) was scratched from the D-backs' lineup shortly before first pitch Friday, so Moreno -- originally scheduled for a day off -- will step into the lineup to catch for right-hander Zac Gallen. The 25-year-old backstop has produced four multi-hit performances and owns a 1.123 OPS in five games since returning from the injured list Aug. 20.