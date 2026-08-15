Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Extends hit streak

Moreno went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Moreno knocked in what turned out to be the winning run with a first-inning groundout. He later doubled in the eighth inning to extend a hit streak to eight contests, during which he's 13-for-35 (.371) with six doubles, one triple and five RBI. His spot at third in order, behind Geraldo Perdomo (.466 OBP in last 13 games) and Corbin Carroll (.385 in last nine), gives Moreno plenty of RBI opportunties. The catcher has driven in 22 runs over 25 games since the All-Star break.