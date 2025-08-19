Moreno (finger) will catch back-to-back games for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

The two-game set will serve as a final test before Moreno is activated. He's alternated between catcher and DH over his first four rehab appearances but hasn't caught a full nine-inning game. Presumably, in addition to catching back-to-back, the Diamondbacks want to see him on the field for full games in both.