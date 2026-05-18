Moreno went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Moreno logged his third multi-hit effort in a row, a span that also includes his two steals this season. His bat looks to be coming around -- prior to this hot stretch, he went 0-for-16 over a six-game span. The catcher is hitting .253 with a .677 OPS, one home run, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven doubles across 92 plate appearances this season.