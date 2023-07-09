Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Moreno will receive a breather in Arizona's final contest before the All-Star break after he caught each of the team's last three games. Carson Kelly will replace Moreno behind the dish.
