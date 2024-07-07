Moreno is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Moreno had started in four straight games since being activated from the injured list and will yield to Jose Herrera behind the dish Saturday. Moreno owns a .714 OPS and a 15.3 percent K rate across 235 plate appearances this season.
