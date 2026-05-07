Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pirates.
Moreno started at catcher in three of the first four games after coming off the injured list, so he'll get some rest for Thursday's matinee. James McCann is behind the dish and batting eighth for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Dropped in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Hitless in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Return date updated•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Expected back Tuesday•