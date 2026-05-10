Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Moreno started the first two games of the series but will sit Sunday while in the midst of a mini slump, as he's gone 0-for-9 with two walks over his past four contests. James McCann is starting behind the plate for Arizona in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Dropped in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Hitless in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Return date updated•