Moreno was removed from Game 2 of the Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card Series matchup against Milwaukee on Wednesday after being hit in the head, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno was initially able to remain in the game after taking Brice Turang's backswing to the head in the second inning, but he was later replaced behind the dish by Jose Herrera in the third. Moreno will presumably enter concussion protocol, and the D-backs should have an update on his status after Wednesday's in the near future.