Moreno (finger) went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Moreno had been out since mid-June with a fractured finger. He delivered Arizona's only multi-hit effort in his contest as well as the team's biggest hit when he took Zack Littell deep in the third inning. Moreno will likely regain his spot as the Diamondbacks' top catcher, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased back into action after a long layoff. He's posted a .275/.328/.433 slash line with six homers, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base over 54 contests this season.