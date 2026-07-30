Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Launches eighth homer

Moreno went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Moreno opened the scoring by taking Jared Jones deep for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. In July, the catcher is batting .363 while drawing 14 walks and has reached base safely in all 24 games he's played this month, extending his on-base streak to 45 consecutive starts. Through 82 games this season, Moreno is slashing .308/.390/.455 with eight home runs, 18 doubles, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and four stolen bases.