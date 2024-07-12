Moreno started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 1-0 win over Atlanta.
Moreno was back in the lineup after being scratched from Wednesday's game due to back tightness. His biggest contribution was guiding four pitchers to an impressive shutout win, which got the Diamondbacks back to .500.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Stays hot in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated from injured list•