Moreno (finger) started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Moreno caught for a second straight game and homered in each contest. The Diamondbacks, who are off Thursday, planned this back-to-back action to be Moreno's final test before an activation from the 60-day injured list ahead of a three-game set against the Reds beginning Friday.