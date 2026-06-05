Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Moves to third in order

Moreno batted third in the order and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo adjusted the lineup Thursday, swapping the spots of Moreno and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who was dropped to seventh. It was just the third time this season the catcher has hit third but he's been one of the team's hottest hitters of late, slashing .311/.394/.459 over the last 17 contests. Per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, Perdomo will mainly stick in the seventh spot for now, but it's not yet clear if Moreno will be the primary No. 3 hitter while the shortstop works through his struggles at the dish.