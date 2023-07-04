Moreno is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Carson Kelly will catch and bat seventh versus the Mets and right-hander Max Scherzer. It's the second straight absence for Moreno, who has posted a disappointing .657 OPS with two home runs through 64 games this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Three hits, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: On bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Riding pine Thursday•