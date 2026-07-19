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Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Operates at DH in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Moreno served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Moreno moved to DH for the day, the first game after Lourdes Gurriel (thigh) was placed on the injured list. It behooves manager Torey Lovullo to get Moreno's bat in the lineup as much as possible, given that the catcher is lighting it up at the plate. Saturday's two-hit effort extended a hit streak to nine games, during which Moreno's had multiple hits in seven of them while going 16-for-34 (.471). The hot bat extends even further back, as Moreno's hit safely in 27 of his last 30 starts.

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