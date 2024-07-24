Moreno went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Moreno delivered two runners in scoring position with a two-out, first-inning single. He's rolling since coming back from a thumb injury earlier this month. Moreno is hitting .315/.422/.444 with nine walks, a home run, nine RBI and seven runs scored over 16 contests since returning.