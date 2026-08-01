Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Provides go-ahead run

Moreno went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Moreno provided the second of three consecutive run-scoring singles in the top of the eighth inning with his being the go-ahead knock. The catcher has RBI in eight of the last nine games, delivering 13 runners while batting .343 during that stretch. He's been the team's most consistent hitter since returning from an oblique injury in early May. Since then, Moreno's posted a .313/.400/.462 slash line with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 41 RBI, four steals and 40 runs scored over 70 contests.