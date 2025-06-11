Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Moreno had been out of the lineup for three straight games due to a hand injury before returning to action Tuesday. He came up big in Arizona's 10-3 win, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. Moreno will retreat to the bench Wednesday for the day game after a night game, but he should operate as the Diamondbacks' primary backstop moving forward.