Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Moreno had been out of the lineup for three straight games due to a hand injury before returning to action Tuesday. He came up big in Arizona's 10-3 win, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. Moreno will retreat to the bench Wednesday for the day game after a night game, but he should operate as the Diamondbacks' primary backstop moving forward.
